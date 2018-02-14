The Latest: Source: Chicago police commander shot in head

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a Chicago police commander (all times local):

9:10 a.m.

A Chicago police official says the suspect in the fatal shooting of a police commander was carrying a semi-automatic handgun with an extended clip of ammunition when he fatally shot the officer in the head.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the person wasn't authorized to provide details about the weapon until the suspect is charged.

Cmdr. Paul Bauer was shot Tuesday spotting a man matching the radio description of an armed suspect.

The official says Bauer identified himself as a police officer and was trying to detain the suspect when they got into a physical fight and fell down a stairwell. The official says the suspect shot Bauer in the head multiple times.

Department spokesman Frank Giancamilli wouldn't comment on the weapon but says the suspect was also wearing a bulletproof vest under a coat.

Police expect the suspect to be charged either Wednesday or Thursday.

— Associated Press writer Don Babwin

___

6:15 a.m.

The shooting death of a police commander near a state government office building gripped parts of downtown Chicago as emergency workers tried to save the department veteran at the scene and officers shackled the suspect.

Cmdr. Paul Bauer was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon after he spotted a man matching the radio description of an armed suspect. Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Bauer "saw the offender and engaged in an armed physical confrontation." Officers had been chasing the man on foot.

The 53-year-old Bauer was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He had been on the Chicago police force 31 years.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee) said on Twitter late Tuesday that Bauer was on-duty, not off-duty as previously reported.

Johnson said officers initially confronted the suspect because he was acting suspiciously. He didn't provide further details.

___

This story has been corrected to indicate that the commander was on-duty, not off-duty, based on updated information from police.