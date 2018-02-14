Trump presses Senate to adopt his immigration priorities

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is sending a message to the Senate on immigration: Pass a bill based on his priorities.

He's thanking GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa for introducing legislation similar to the immigration framework pushed by the White House.

The measure would offer a chance for citizenship for up to 1.8 million people who arrived in the U.S. as children and stayed illegally. It would provide $25 billion for border security, restrict family-based immigration and end a visa lottery.

Trump says legislation without these priorities won't — in his words — "deliver safety, security and prosperity to the American People."

Trump also says he wants lawmakers to oppose any "short-term "Band-Aid" approach."

Senate debate on immigration began Tuesday, but leaders are at loggerheads over how to move forward.