AP-WE tv Poll: Weddings cost cash but most say they're fun

WASHINGTON (AP) — Social media is creeping into U.S. weddings, but Americans don't necessarily see that as a good thing. That's according to a new Associated Press-WE tv poll that found 57 percent of them see social media as having increased the stress involved in planning a wedding.

More than a fifth of people have attended a wedding with its own hashtag, and more than a quarter have been invited to one at least once with an online invitation.

The survey found 77 percent say Americans spend too much money on weddings.

Still, Americans are more likely to associate weddings with fun than stress. And despite the bad rap that bridesmaids' dresses sometimes get, Americans are far more likely to say they're generally stylish than ugly, 61 percent to 8 percent.