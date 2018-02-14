Prosecutors review police stun gun use on man who died

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Officials say prosecutors are reviewing possible criminal charges against three suburban Milwaukee police officers who used a stun gun on a mentally ill man who later died.

A medical examiner's report says use of the Taser shocks was a significant condition leading to the death of 22-year-old Adam Trammel in West Milwaukee last May.

A neighbor had called police saying Trammel was running around naked and acting strangely. Family members say Trammell was schizophrenic.

West Milwaukee Police Chief Dennis Nasci tells the Journal Sentinel that prosecutors are reviewing the case. Trammell's father, Larry Trammell, has watched the officers' body camera video. He says his son was in the shower, drinking water from a jug, when police burst through the door and used the stun gun. Trammell says his son wasn't resisting.

