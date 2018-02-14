UK film industry promises action on harassment, bullying

LONDON (AP) — Stars including Emma Watson and Gemma Arterton are backing a British film industry plan to tackle bullying and sexual harassment.

Organizations including the U.K.'s film academy, the British Film Institute and unions have announced a set of principles in response to "urgent and systemic issues."

They say the goal is "to eradicate bullying and harassment and support victims more effectively."

Measures announced Wednesday include procedures for reporting and investigating abuse, a commitment act against abusers and a confidential support line.

Watson says the principles "are not just about protecting individuals but are also an important step in embracing a greater diversity of voices" in the industry.

Scores of entertainment figures have been accused of sexual harassment and abuse since women came forward to accuse Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein last year.