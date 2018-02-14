Ukrainian opposition leader Saakashvili flies to Netherlands

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ukrainian opposition leader Mikheil Saakashvili has flown to the Netherlands, his wife's home country, after being ejected from Ukraine into neighboring Poland.

It was not immediately clear how long he will stay and what he will do in the Netherlands.

Asked by Dutch national broadcaster NOS on Wednesday if he would stay long, Saakashvili replied, "We will see. But for sure it's due to the circumstances I'm here because of what happened in Ukraine ... but obviously it's a country I come to very often anyway."

Saakashvili was Georgia's president from 2004 to 2013, and later was given a governorship in Ukraine by then-ally President Petro Poroshenko. He has since criticized Poroshenko for failing to stem corruption and has led anti-government protests.