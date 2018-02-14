WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--REAL MADRID-PSG

MADRID — Two-time defending champion Real Madrid takes on high-spending Paris Saint-Germain in a first-leg match in the last 16 of the Champions League. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

SOC--PORTO-LIVERPOOL

PORTO, Portugal — Unbeaten at home in the Portuguese league this season, Porto welcomes Liverpool for the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie. It's the English side's first appearance in the knockout stages of Europe's premier competition for almost nine years. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

OLY--SBD-SHAUN WHITE-LAWSUIT DETAILS

Shaun White has dismissed the sexual misconduct allegations made against him in a 2016 lawsuit as "gossip." White won his third Olympic gold medal in the men's halfpipe, then was criticized on social media and questioned in a press conference about allegations made in a lawsuit by a former drummer in White's rock band. By Jake Seiner. SENT: 260 words, photos.

With:

— OLY--Pyeongchang Olympics-The Latest — Running updates from the games.

SOCCER:

SOC--SPAIN-MATCH-FIXING

MADRID — Spanish prosecutors are asking for a two-year prison sentence and a six-year soccer ban for a group of players accused of match-fixing in the Spanish league seven years ago. Former Mexico coach Javier Aguirre is facing the same sentence if found guilty. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1400 GMT.

SOC--ATLETICO MADRID-OWNERSHIP

MADRID — Atletico Madrid says Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group has sold its stake in the Spanish club to an Israeli-owned company. SENT: 200 words.

SOC--PALERMO-GELATO FINE

ROME — A cone of gelato thrown by a fan at the referee has resulted in a fine of 10,000 euros ($12,000) for Serie B team Palermo from the league's disciplinary judge. SENT: 100 words.

SOC--ASIAN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Guangzhou Evergrande's bid for a third Asian Champions League title in five years gets off to a disappointing start when the Chinese powerhouse is held to a 1-1 draw at home by Buriram United of Thailand. SENT: 200 words.

OLYMPICS:

OLY--SLIDING LONGSHOTS

There's a skeleton racer from Israel, bobsledders from Nigeria and a luger from Taiwan at the Olympics. For them, getting to the Olympics was victory in itself. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 725 words, photos.

OLY-HKW--JAPAN-KOREA

GANGNEUNG, South Korea — Korea plays Japan for the first time in the Olympics in a much anticipated game between the rival Asian nations with so much history between them. By Teresa M. Walker. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos

GOLF:

GLF--OMAN OPEN

MUSCAT, Oman — Shubhankar Sharma, the hottest player on the European Tour with two wins in six starts this season, embarks on a crucial stretch of his schedule this week at the inaugural Oman Open aiming for a spot in the Masters. SENT: 300 words.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at 44-2074274105 or email lonsports@ap.org.