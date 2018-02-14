Taiwan’s health authority makes sure 24-hour emergency medical care is available during Lunar New Year holiday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The Lunar New Year holiday has begun, and Taiwan’s health authority has activated related measures to make sure that 24-hour emergency medical care is available in Taiwan during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) has performed an inventory count on the country’s 24-hour emergency medical care capacity and the equipment of the 199 hospitals with emergency medical care, including the intensive care beds and extra-corporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO).

As the Lunar New Year holiday falls on this year’s severe flu season (from January to February), the MOHW has asked local governments to make publicly funded anti-influenza drugs available at clinics during the Lunar New Year holiday.

The health agency also makes sure that hospitals with emergency medical care continue to provide 24-hour service and all the 14 emergency referral networks operate smoothly and efficiently for the care of patients with severe conditions during the holiday.

The MOHW suggested that members of the public make good use of the toll free service hotline (0800-030-598) or visit the agency’s official website to check the opening hours of medical facilities across the country during the Lunar New Year Holiday.