2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/14 21:17
At Pyeongchang, South Korea
Through Feb. 14
(30 medal events)
Nation G S B Tot
Germany 7 2 3 12
Netherlands 5 4 2 11
Norway 3 5 3 11
Canada 3 4 3 10
United States 4 1 2 7
Japan 0 4 3 7
France 2 1 2 5
OA Russia 0 1 4 5
Austria 2 1 1 4
Sweden 2 1 0 3
Italy 1 1 1 3
South Korea 1 0 1 2
Australia 0 1 1 2
Czech Republic 0 1 1 2
Finland 0 0 2 2
China 0 1 0 1
Slovakia 0 1 0 1
Switzerland 0 1 0 1
Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1