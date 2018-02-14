Chile sex abuse victim's credibility praised, challenged

In this Feb. 11, 2018 photo, Juan Carlos Cruz, victim of Chilean pedophile priest Fernando Karadima, poses for a portrait in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Cr
VATICAN CITY (AP) — A Chilean survivor of priestly sex abuse testifies this weekend before a Vatican investigator looking into allegations that a bishop witnessed his abuse by a notorious predator priest but ignored it.
Both Vatican and Chilean courts have affirmed the credibility of Juan Carlos Cruz and other victims of the Rev. Fernando Karadima. Now, those victims are testifying in a fact-finding mission about one of Karadima's proteges, Bishop Juan Barros.
Cruz has said Barros was present when Karadima kissed and fondled him as a 17-year-old, and ignored it.
His allegations raise questions about Pope Francis' commitment to fighting abuse and cover-ups, since Cruz outlined his complaints about Barros, and his objections to Barros' appointment as bishop of Osorno, Chile, in an eight-page letter hand-delivered to Francis in 2015.