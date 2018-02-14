Police: 2 dead in shooting outside Arkansas cosmetics plant

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say two people are dead after a shooting that was reported outside of a cosmetics factory near Little Rock.

North Little Rock Police Sgt. Amy Cooper says officers found two people dead after responding to call about gunshots at about 3 a.m. Wednesday. Cooper tells Little Rock television station KTHV that the two people were found in the factory's parking lot.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

The factory is just off Interstate 40 in North Little Rock. It makes products like mascara, eye shadow and lip glosses under the Maybelline and L'Oreal brands, as well as high-end cosmetics for other luxury cosmetics brands.