Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, February 14, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;77;A morning shower;90;80;SW;11;81%;61%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sun and clouds, warm;91;66;Plenty of sunshine;83;66;NE;6;51%;1%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Increasing clouds;60;45;Mostly cloudy;61;47;E;14;62%;15%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;58;48;Sunny;60;47;SE;6;65%;28%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Increasing clouds;42;35;A little a.m. rain;49;36;W;14;91%;64%;1

Anchorage, United States;A snow shower;33;21;Periods of sun;28;16;NNE;4;78%;6%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rain and drizzle;42;29;Mostly sunny, chilly;47;31;E;5;69%;8%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Colder;8;-8;Mostly cloudy, cold;4;-8;WSW;12;63%;44%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;93;69;Partial sunshine;94;71;E;9;52%;28%;11

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;59;45;Cooler with rain;53;46;NNW;12;82%;92%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;77;64;Mostly sunny;79;62;SSW;7;67%;0%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Becoming cloudy;67;45;High clouds;69;51;SSE;5;48%;78%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;94;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;ENE;6;64%;61%;10

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;86;60;Partly sunny, nice;87;60;E;8;42%;0%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;94;72;Partly sunny;94;74;SSW;6;58%;0%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Becoming cloudy;53;43;Partly sunny;59;47;NW;6;73%;27%;3

Beijing, China;Clouds and sun;43;21;Partly sunny, chilly;41;23;SW;6;18%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain and snow shower;38;30;Mainly cloudy;38;26;NW;7;73%;14%;2

Berlin, Germany;Sun, some clouds;40;27;Rather cloudy;40;33;SSW;10;60%;58%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;66;48;Low clouds;66;47;SE;6;72%;66%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;85;64;Partly sunny;85;65;E;10;46%;4%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mainly cloudy;39;27;Partly sunny;38;28;SSE;7;68%;18%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Turning cloudy;42;38;A little a.m. rain;50;33;W;10;84%;63%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Rain;40;36;Mostly cloudy;44;33;ESE;5;78%;40%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy and chilly;37;23;Periods of sun;39;23;SW;4;68%;5%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;83;68;Mostly cloudy;84;71;ENE;11;58%;0%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, warm;88;64;A t-storm in spots;90;66;NW;4;39%;60%;12

Busan, South Korea;Not as cool;58;33;Clouds and sun;50;30;NNW;6;30%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Thickening clouds;68;53;Some brightening;69;51;NNE;7;52%;6%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;89;66;Sunny and pleasant;77;64;SSE;15;64%;1%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;76;65;Partly sunny;77;65;ENE;4;66%;44%;6

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;90;71;Partly sunny;89;68;NNE;9;67%;0%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;42;39;Afternoon rain;43;23;NW;7;79%;75%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;90;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;ENE;8;69%;62%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny;38;30;Mainly cloudy;36;32;SSW;17;60%;72%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, cooler;77;63;Decreasing clouds;72;63;NNE;14;67%;8%;5

Dallas, United States;Cloudy and warmer;71;63;Mostly cloudy, warm;75;53;SSW;13;70%;14%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;90;75;A shower or two;90;77;NE;10;77%;80%;11

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;72;53;Hazy sun;77;54;WNW;12;55%;1%;5

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun, mild;58;31;Cooler;45;15;NE;9;47%;44%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;80;62;Hazy sunshine;83;59;N;5;45%;0%;6

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;90;77;A t-storm in spots;86;76;NW;7;77%;97%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;50;35;A stray shower;42;34;WSW;22;69%;49%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain;48;41;Rain at times;48;29;SE;7;69%;94%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;61;51;Some sun;64;53;WNW;7;71%;12%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Some sun, pleasant;75;65;Low clouds;75;66;ESE;5;79%;44%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Overcast, a t-storm;75;63;A stray t-shower;76;63;NE;6;78%;74%;12

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine and nice;83;68;Mostly sunny;83;67;E;9;49%;1%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Low clouds;33;22;Mostly cloudy;25;19;SSE;7;90%;44%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;More sun than clouds;90;71;Partly sunny;94;74;SSE;4;64%;13%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;71;61;Decreasing clouds;73;63;E;6;80%;4%;6

Honolulu, United States;Heavy rain;79;67;Showers;79;66;SE;4;68%;85%;4

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, nice;86;62;Nice with sunshine;87;64;ENE;6;44%;2%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;67;49;Partly sunny;72;48;N;5;56%;6%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Some sun returning;54;45;Increasing clouds;53;46;NE;7;76%;39%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Heavy p.m. showers;86;77;Heavy a.m. showers;86;76;WSW;9;79%;95%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;88;72;Sunny and nice;87;71;ESE;8;59%;2%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sun, some clouds;78;60;A p.m. t-storm;76;60;SSE;7;55%;71%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy;40;35;Not as cool;55;29;W;5;44%;5%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Some sun, pleasant;84;60;Hazy sunshine;86;62;NW;5;30%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sun and some clouds;68;40;Sunny and nice;76;42;S;5;39%;3%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine, summerlike;106;74;Sunshine, very hot;102;74;NNW;11;23%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy and chilly;26;20;A little snow;34;31;E;6;81%;85%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;87;74;Mostly sunny;85;73;NNE;8;61%;27%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;91;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;76;WSW;6;73%;69%;3

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;84;62;Hazy sunshine;85;57;NE;6;38%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;89;75;A t-storm in spots;91;76;NNW;5;68%;55%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;52;38;A t-storm in spots;54;36;E;9;72%;77%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;92;80;A shower in the a.m.;90;81;SW;6;74%;66%;10

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny, nice;78;70;An afternoon shower;77;71;SSE;7;74%;64%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Becoming cloudy;58;54;Mostly cloudy;60;47;SW;6;80%;14%;3

London, United Kingdom;Occasional p.m. rain;45;41;Partly sunny;49;34;WSW;13;69%;4%;2

Los Angeles, United States;A shower or two;67;48;Mostly sunny;69;48;NNE;5;55%;3%;4

Luanda, Angola;Humid with some sun;90;79;Variable cloudiness;89;79;WNW;6;74%;61%;10

Madrid, Spain;Low clouds;52;42;Rather cloudy;57;44;W;4;66%;44%;1

Male, Maldives;Some sun, pleasant;88;81;A t-storm in spots;88;81;ENE;11;69%;55%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;85;71;A t-storm in spots;85;72;ESE;5;77%;66%;6

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, low humidity;83;76;Partly sunny;89;77;E;7;71%;33%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this morning;74;54;An afternoon shower;75;59;W;10;53%;82%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;75;47;Partly sunny, nice;75;48;NE;4;46%;3%;8

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;82;70;Partly sunny;82;67;E;8;59%;3%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy and colder;23;15;Mostly cloudy, cold;23;19;SE;5;77%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;86;78;Partly sunny, nice;86;78;E;12;70%;12%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;81;62;Mostly sunny, nice;83;66;NE;9;55%;0%;10

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, milder;40;30;A shower in the a.m.;41;32;WSW;3;81%;82%;1

Moscow, Russia;Rather cloudy;19;11;Mostly cloudy;19;17;SE;6;69%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;95;66;Hazy sunshine;94;64;NNW;9;46%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sunshine;82;57;A morning shower;81;58;NE;14;56%;53%;12

New York, United States;Not as cool;50;44;Decreasing clouds;61;51;S;6;70%;78%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;63;45;High clouds;63;48;NE;5;70%;22%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;17;6;A little a.m. snow;17;-2;SW;4;95%;66%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Milder with sunshine;54;41;Decreasing clouds;53;30;NNE;8;56%;27%;3

Oslo, Norway;A wintry mix;36;27;Snow at times;31;29;SE;10;63%;92%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Abundant sunshine;39;25;A bit of ice;41;29;SW;8;88%;78%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;85;77;A shower in the p.m.;85;77;SSW;4;80%;78%;13

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;88;73;Partly sunny;89;73;NW;12;62%;32%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Inc. clouds;86;75;Cloudy with showers;83;74;ENE;7;82%;100%;3

Paris, France;A little p.m. rain;43;39;A bit of rain;52;34;NNW;6;81%;80%;1

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;91;68;Sunny and very warm;95;73;ESE;11;37%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;95;70;Variable cloudiness;94;71;SW;4;54%;2%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;89;72;Spotty showers;92;72;NNE;9;70%;61%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;92;67;Mostly sunny;92;67;ESE;6;37%;2%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;37;23;Mostly cloudy;38;32;S;5;56%;53%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, cooler;47;17;Sunny and colder;33;13;W;7;27%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;70;55;Downpours;68;56;NE;9;74%;94%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;64;43;Plenty of sun;65;45;ESE;5;66%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;84;78;Showers, some heavy;84;79;SE;7;80%;90%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;39;32;Inc. clouds;38;33;SW;6;56%;60%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;32;16;Mostly cloudy;25;20;SSE;4;78%;43%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;83;75;A shower or t-storm;82;74;WNW;5;76%;79%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, cooler;76;56;Sunny and nice;78;59;SE;11;36%;2%;6

Rome, Italy;A couple of showers;49;30;Partly sunny;53;29;NNE;7;50%;0%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;25;9;Clouds and sun, cold;19;15;SE;5;67%;70%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;59;47;Plenty of sunshine;62;44;WNW;8;55%;3%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, breezy;79;61;Partly sunny, breezy;80;63;ENE;15;58%;3%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Variable clouds;81;72;A shower in places;81;73;E;14;68%;72%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun, nice;79;64;Partly sunny, nice;80;63;N;9;61%;11%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sunshine;84;42;Sunny and pleasant;78;42;ENE;7;15%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;87;60;Sunny and nice;89;61;WSW;5;50%;5%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;78;67;Mostly sunny;80;68;N;8;72%;31%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;56;53;A little p.m. rain;60;47;SE;6;83%;72%;1

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;47;37;Inc. clouds;47;41;S;6;72%;44%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;48;23;Turning out cloudy;38;20;NNW;5;24%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;63;45;Rain and drizzle;50;43;ENE;12;73%;91%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;91;77;A t-storm around;90;77;NNE;10;72%;53%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy;38;20;Mostly cloudy;39;25;WSW;7;75%;37%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;81;71;A stray shower;82;71;ENE;12;63%;66%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sunshine;37;26;Mostly cloudy;35;30;SSE;8;75%;27%;1

Sydney, Australia;Decreasing clouds;92;70;Mostly sunny;83;68;N;12;54%;2%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warmer;73;57;Mostly sunny;79;62;SE;6;54%;4%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;35;14;Colder;22;15;SSE;6;71%;43%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy, p.m. rain;51;30;Snow tapering off;34;21;N;8;81%;79%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, mild;55;36;Partly sunny, mild;47;32;NNE;4;72%;34%;2

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, breezy;57;41;Becoming cloudy;57;44;ENE;4;23%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly cloudy;67;53;Rather cloudy;69;54;S;4;58%;5%;2

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;53;36;A little a.m. rain;55;31;ENE;4;41%;55%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Plenty of sun;54;44;Partly sunny;57;37;N;9;39%;12%;4

Toronto, Canada;Abundant sunshine;39;33;Rain and drizzle;42;33;NW;12;89%;89%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;67;51;Partly sunny;60;51;NNW;15;61%;20%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Rain this afternoon;55;44;Partly sunny;58;46;WNW;11;66%;19%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;7;-15;Sunny, but cold;8;-21;NNE;5;75%;18%;3

Vancouver, Canada;A shower or two;44;30;A shower in the p.m.;40;34;ESE;4;72%;89%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;38;27;Mostly cloudy;39;30;SE;4;60%;25%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, nice;81;65;Partly sunny;97;70;NE;5;46%;1%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;30;13;Mostly cloudy, cold;24;18;SSE;6;74%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;34;23;Mostly cloudy;31;26;SSE;5;78%;42%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;71;62;Mostly sunny;72;66;NNW;20;69%;2%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;95;68;Partly sunny, warm;96;66;W;5;50%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;47;28;Mostly sunny, mild;49;27;E;2;51%;10%;4

