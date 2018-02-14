Pakistan starts seizing charities linked to US-wanted cleric

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has started seizing assets and funds belonging to Islamic charities linked to a radical cleric wanted by Washington who was released from detention late last year.

It's the first step against Hafiz Saeed since he was freed in November on a court order. Saeed founded the militant Lashker-e-Taiba group, which was blamed for the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people. His release drew criticism from Washington and neighboring India.

Pakistan's Interior Ministry issued a notification on Wednesday requiring authorities to immediately seize Saeed's Jamaat-ud-Dawa organization and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation.

Jamaat-ud-Dawa is believed to be a front for Lashker-e-Taiba.

The United States has offered a $10 million reward for his arrest.

Saeed denies involvement in the Mumbai attacks and claims his charities are only under a U.N. watch list.