Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, February 14, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;A morning shower;32;27;SW;17;81%;61%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sun and clouds, warm;33;19;Plenty of sunshine;28;19;NE;10;51%;1%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Increasing clouds;16;7;Mostly cloudy;16;8;E;23;62%;15%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;14;9;Sunny;16;9;SE;10;65%;28%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Increasing clouds;5;2;A little a.m. rain;9;2;W;23;91%;64%;1

Anchorage, United States;A snow shower;0;-6;Periods of sun;-2;-9;NNE;6;78%;6%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rain and drizzle;6;-1;Mostly sunny, chilly;8;-1;E;8;69%;8%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Colder;-13;-22;Mostly cloudy, cold;-15;-22;WSW;20;63%;44%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;34;21;Partial sunshine;35;22;E;15;52%;28%;11

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;15;7;Cooler with rain;11;8;NNW;19;82%;92%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;25;18;Mostly sunny;26;17;SSW;12;67%;0%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Becoming cloudy;20;7;High clouds;21;10;SSE;8;48%;78%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;34;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;ENE;10;64%;61%;10

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;30;15;Partly sunny, nice;30;16;E;13;42%;0%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;35;22;Partly sunny;34;23;SSW;10;58%;0%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Becoming cloudy;12;6;Partly sunny;15;8;NW;10;73%;27%;3

Beijing, China;Clouds and sun;6;-6;Partly sunny, chilly;5;-5;SW;10;18%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain and snow shower;3;-1;Mainly cloudy;4;-3;NW;11;73%;14%;2

Berlin, Germany;Sun, some clouds;4;-3;Rather cloudy;4;1;SSW;16;60%;58%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;19;9;Low clouds;19;8;SE;10;72%;66%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;29;18;Partly sunny;30;18;E;16;46%;4%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mainly cloudy;4;-3;Partly sunny;3;-2;SSE;11;68%;18%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Turning cloudy;5;3;A little a.m. rain;10;0;W;16;84%;63%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Rain;5;2;Mostly cloudy;7;1;ESE;8;78%;40%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy and chilly;3;-5;Periods of sun;4;-5;SW;6;68%;5%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;28;20;Mostly cloudy;29;21;ENE;17;58%;0%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, warm;31;18;A t-storm in spots;32;19;NW;7;39%;60%;12

Busan, South Korea;Not as cool;14;0;Clouds and sun;10;-1;NNW;10;30%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Thickening clouds;20;12;Some brightening;21;10;NNE;11;52%;6%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;31;19;Sunny and pleasant;25;18;SSE;25;64%;1%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;24;18;Partly sunny;25;19;ENE;6;66%;44%;6

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;32;22;Partly sunny;31;20;NNE;14;67%;0%;6

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;6;4;Afternoon rain;6;-5;NW;12;79%;75%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;32;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;ENE;13;69%;62%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny;3;-1;Mainly cloudy;2;0;SSW;27;60%;72%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, cooler;25;17;Decreasing clouds;22;17;NNE;23;67%;8%;5

Dallas, United States;Cloudy and warmer;22;17;Mostly cloudy, warm;24;11;SSW;20;70%;14%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;32;24;A shower or two;32;25;NE;17;77%;80%;11

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;22;11;Hazy sun;25;12;WNW;20;55%;1%;5

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun, mild;14;0;Cooler;7;-9;NE;15;47%;44%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;27;17;Hazy sunshine;29;15;N;8;45%;0%;6

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;30;24;NW;11;77%;97%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;10;2;A stray shower;6;1;WSW;35;69%;49%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain;9;5;Rain at times;9;-2;SE;12;69%;94%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;16;11;Some sun;18;12;WNW;11;71%;12%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Some sun, pleasant;24;18;Low clouds;24;19;ESE;9;79%;44%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Overcast, a t-storm;24;17;A stray t-shower;24;17;NE;10;78%;74%;12

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine and nice;28;20;Mostly sunny;28;20;E;15;49%;1%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Low clouds;0;-6;Mostly cloudy;-4;-7;SSE;12;90%;44%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;More sun than clouds;32;22;Partly sunny;34;23;SSE;7;64%;13%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;22;16;Decreasing clouds;23;17;E;9;80%;4%;6

Honolulu, United States;Heavy rain;26;19;Showers;26;19;SE;7;68%;85%;4

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, nice;30;17;Nice with sunshine;31;18;ENE;10;44%;2%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;19;10;Partly sunny;22;9;N;8;56%;6%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Some sun returning;12;7;Increasing clouds;12;8;NE;12;76%;39%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Heavy p.m. showers;30;25;Heavy a.m. showers;30;25;WSW;15;79%;95%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;31;22;Sunny and nice;30;22;ESE;13;59%;2%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sun, some clouds;26;15;A p.m. t-storm;25;15;SSE;11;55%;71%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy;4;2;Not as cool;13;-1;W;7;44%;5%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Some sun, pleasant;29;15;Hazy sunshine;30;17;NW;8;30%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sun and some clouds;20;4;Sunny and nice;24;5;S;7;39%;3%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunshine, summerlike;41;23;Sunshine, very hot;39;23;NNW;17;23%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy and chilly;-4;-7;A little snow;1;-1;E;10;81%;85%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;30;23;Mostly sunny;30;23;NNE;13;61%;27%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;33;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;WSW;9;73%;69%;3

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;29;17;Hazy sunshine;29;14;NE;10;38%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;NNW;7;68%;55%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;11;3;A t-storm in spots;12;2;E;14;72%;77%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;33;26;A shower in the a.m.;32;27;SW;10;74%;66%;10

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny, nice;25;21;An afternoon shower;25;22;SSE;11;74%;64%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Becoming cloudy;15;12;Mostly cloudy;16;8;SW;10;80%;14%;3

London, United Kingdom;Occasional p.m. rain;7;5;Partly sunny;9;1;WSW;21;69%;4%;2

Los Angeles, United States;A shower or two;19;9;Mostly sunny;20;9;NNE;8;55%;3%;4

Luanda, Angola;Humid with some sun;32;26;Variable cloudiness;32;26;WNW;9;74%;61%;10

Madrid, Spain;Low clouds;11;6;Rather cloudy;14;7;W;7;66%;44%;1

Male, Maldives;Some sun, pleasant;31;27;A t-storm in spots;31;27;ENE;18;69%;55%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;29;22;A t-storm in spots;29;22;ESE;8;77%;66%;6

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, low humidity;28;25;Partly sunny;32;25;E;11;71%;33%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Windy this morning;23;12;An afternoon shower;24;15;W;16;53%;82%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;24;8;Partly sunny, nice;24;9;NE;6;46%;3%;8

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;28;21;Partly sunny;28;19;E;13;59%;3%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy and colder;-5;-10;Mostly cloudy, cold;-5;-7;SE;8;77%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;30;25;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;E;20;70%;12%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;Mostly sunny, nice;28;19;NE;15;55%;0%;10

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, milder;4;-1;A shower in the a.m.;5;0;WSW;5;81%;82%;1

Moscow, Russia;Rather cloudy;-7;-11;Mostly cloudy;-7;-8;SE;9;69%;44%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;35;19;Hazy sunshine;34;18;NNW;14;46%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sunshine;28;14;A morning shower;27;15;NE;22;56%;53%;12

New York, United States;Not as cool;10;7;Decreasing clouds;16;11;S;9;70%;78%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;17;7;High clouds;17;9;NE;8;70%;22%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;-9;-15;A little a.m. snow;-8;-19;SW;7;95%;66%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Milder with sunshine;12;5;Decreasing clouds;12;-1;NNE;13;56%;27%;3

Oslo, Norway;A wintry mix;2;-3;Snow at times;0;-2;SE;16;63%;92%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Abundant sunshine;4;-4;A bit of ice;5;-2;SW;14;88%;78%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;29;25;A shower in the p.m.;29;25;SSW;6;80%;78%;13

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;31;23;Partly sunny;32;23;NW;20;62%;32%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Inc. clouds;30;24;Cloudy with showers;28;23;ENE;11;82%;100%;3

Paris, France;A little p.m. rain;6;4;A bit of rain;11;1;NNW;10;81%;80%;1

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;33;20;Sunny and very warm;35;23;ESE;18;37%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;35;21;Variable cloudiness;35;22;SW;7;54%;2%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;32;22;Spotty showers;33;22;NNE;15;70%;61%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;19;Mostly sunny;34;19;ESE;9;37%;2%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;3;-5;Mostly cloudy;4;0;S;9;56%;53%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, cooler;8;-8;Sunny and colder;1;-10;W;11;27%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;21;13;Downpours;20;13;NE;14;74%;94%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;18;6;Plenty of sun;18;7;ESE;9;66%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;29;26;Showers, some heavy;29;26;SE;11;80%;90%;3

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;4;0;Inc. clouds;3;1;SW;9;56%;60%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;0;-9;Mostly cloudy;-4;-7;SSE;7;78%;43%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;28;24;A shower or t-storm;28;23;WNW;8;76%;79%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, cooler;24;14;Sunny and nice;26;15;SE;17;36%;2%;6

Rome, Italy;A couple of showers;9;-1;Partly sunny;12;-2;NNE;12;50%;0%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;-4;-13;Clouds and sun, cold;-7;-10;SE;9;67%;70%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;15;8;Plenty of sunshine;17;7;WNW;12;55%;3%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, breezy;26;16;Partly sunny, breezy;27;17;ENE;24;58%;3%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Variable clouds;27;22;A shower in places;27;23;E;23;68%;72%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun, nice;26;18;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;N;15;61%;11%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sunshine;29;6;Sunny and pleasant;26;5;ENE;11;15%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;31;16;Sunny and nice;32;16;WSW;9;50%;5%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;25;20;Mostly sunny;26;20;N;12;72%;31%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;13;12;A little p.m. rain;15;8;SE;10;83%;72%;1

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;8;3;Inc. clouds;8;5;S;10;72%;44%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;9;-5;Turning out cloudy;3;-6;NNW;7;24%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;17;7;Rain and drizzle;10;6;ENE;19;73%;91%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;33;25;A t-storm around;32;25;NNE;15;72%;53%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy;3;-7;Mostly cloudy;4;-4;WSW;11;75%;37%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;27;22;A stray shower;28;21;ENE;20;63%;66%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sunshine;3;-4;Mostly cloudy;2;-1;SSE;12;75%;27%;1

Sydney, Australia;Decreasing clouds;33;21;Mostly sunny;29;20;N;19;54%;2%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warmer;23;14;Mostly sunny;26;17;SE;9;54%;4%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;2;-10;Colder;-6;-9;SSE;9;71%;43%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy, p.m. rain;11;-1;Snow tapering off;1;-6;N;12;81%;79%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, mild;13;2;Partly sunny, mild;8;0;NNE;6;72%;34%;2

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, breezy;14;5;Becoming cloudy;14;6;ENE;7;23%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly cloudy;19;12;Rather cloudy;21;12;S;6;58%;5%;2

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;12;2;A little a.m. rain;13;-1;ENE;6;41%;55%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Plenty of sun;12;7;Partly sunny;14;3;N;15;39%;12%;4

Toronto, Canada;Abundant sunshine;4;1;Rain and drizzle;5;1;NW;19;89%;89%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;19;11;Partly sunny;16;10;NNW;24;61%;20%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Rain this afternoon;13;6;Partly sunny;14;8;WNW;17;66%;19%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-14;-26;Sunny, but cold;-13;-30;NNE;9;75%;18%;3

Vancouver, Canada;A shower or two;7;-1;A shower in the p.m.;5;1;ESE;6;72%;89%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;3;-3;Mostly cloudy;4;-1;SE;7;60%;25%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;Partly sunny;36;21;NE;8;46%;1%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;-1;-11;Mostly cloudy, cold;-4;-8;SSE;9;74%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;1;-5;Mostly cloudy;-1;-3;SSE;8;78%;42%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;22;17;Mostly sunny;22;19;NNW;31;69%;2%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;35;20;Partly sunny, warm;36;19;W;8;50%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;8;-2;Mostly sunny, mild;9;-3;E;4;51%;10%;4

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius