4 fetuses found in trash at Thai resort town

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand say garbage collectors have found four fetuses in the trash at a popular resort town.

Police Lt. Sommit Petchpradab said the fetuses were discovered Tuesday by garbage collectors in Hua Hin, 145 kilometers (90 miles) southwest of Bangkok. He said they were found together in a large black plastic bag.

Sommit said Wednesday that police are still investigating the case.

Legal access to abortions is limited in Thailand, so many patronize underground abortion clinics. In 2010, police discovered over 2,000 fetuses hidden at a Buddhist temple which appeared to have come from illegal abortion clinics.