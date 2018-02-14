Wednesday's Olympic Speedskating Results

|At Pyeongchang, South Korea
|Women's 1000
1. Jorien Ter Mors, Netherlands, 1:13.56.
2. Nao Kodaira, Japan, 1:13.82.
3. Miho Takagi, Japan, 1:13.98.
4. Brittany Bowe, United States, 1:14.36.
5. Vanessa Bittner, Austria, 1:14.47.
6. Marrit Leenstra, Netherlands, 1:14.85.
7. Karolina Erbanova, Czech Republic, 1:14.95.
8. Heather Bergsma, United States, 1:15.15.
9. Ireen Wust, Netherlands, 1:15.32.
10. Ida Njatun, Norway, 1:15.43.
11. Zhang Hong, China, 1:15.67.
12. Natalia Czerwonka, Poland, 1:15.77.
13. Arisa Go, Japan, 1:15.84.
14. Hege Bokko, Norway, 1:15.98.
15. Gabriele Hirschbichler, Germany, 1:16.03.
16. Park Seung-Hi, South Korea, 1:16.11.
17. Yu Jing, China, 1:16.361.
18. Kim Hyun-Yung, South Korea, 1:16.366.
19. Nikola Zdrahalova, Czech Republic, 1:16.43.
21. Tian Ruining, China, 1:16.69.
22. Angelina Golikova, OA Russia, 1:16.85.
23. Kaylin Irvine, Canada, 1:16.90.
24. Yekatarina Aydova, Kazakhstan, 1:17.09.
25. Heather McLean, Canada, 1:17.25.
26. Judith Dannhauer, Germany, 1:17.41.
27. Francesca Bettrone, Italy, 1:17.83.
28. Jerica Tandiman, United States, 1:18.02.
29. Karolina Bosiek, Poland, 1:18.53.
30. Yvonne Dalldossi, Italy, 1:19.33.
31. Michelle Uhrig, Germany, 1:20.81.