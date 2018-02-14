  1. Home
Wednesday's Olympic Speedskating Results

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/14 19:20
At Pyeongchang, South Korea
Women's 1000

1. Jorien Ter Mors, Netherlands, 1:13.56.

2. Nao Kodaira, Japan, 1:13.82.

3. Miho Takagi, Japan, 1:13.98.

4. Brittany Bowe, United States, 1:14.36.

5. Vanessa Bittner, Austria, 1:14.47.

6. Marrit Leenstra, Netherlands, 1:14.85.

7. Karolina Erbanova, Czech Republic, 1:14.95.

8. Heather Bergsma, United States, 1:15.15.

9. Ireen Wust, Netherlands, 1:15.32.

10. Ida Njatun, Norway, 1:15.43.

11. Zhang Hong, China, 1:15.67.

12. Natalia Czerwonka, Poland, 1:15.77.

13. Arisa Go, Japan, 1:15.84.

14. Hege Bokko, Norway, 1:15.98.

15. Gabriele Hirschbichler, Germany, 1:16.03.

16. Park Seung-Hi, South Korea, 1:16.11.

17. Yu Jing, China, 1:16.361.

18. Kim Hyun-Yung, South Korea, 1:16.366.

19. Nikola Zdrahalova, Czech Republic, 1:16.43.

21. Tian Ruining, China, 1:16.69.

22. Angelina Golikova, OA Russia, 1:16.85.

23. Kaylin Irvine, Canada, 1:16.90.

24. Yekatarina Aydova, Kazakhstan, 1:17.09.

25. Heather McLean, Canada, 1:17.25.

26. Judith Dannhauer, Germany, 1:17.41.

27. Francesca Bettrone, Italy, 1:17.83.

28. Jerica Tandiman, United States, 1:18.02.

29. Karolina Bosiek, Poland, 1:18.53.

30. Yvonne Dalldossi, Italy, 1:19.33.

31. Michelle Uhrig, Germany, 1:20.81.