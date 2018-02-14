  1. Home
Credit Suisse trims 4Q loss, cites upside of US tax reform

By  Associated Press
2018/02/14 19:04

GENEVA (AP) — Credit Suisse says it narrowed its fourth-quarter loss as pre-tax income swung into the black, while the Swiss bank predicted a positive impact from the U.S. tax reform in the future.

The Zurich-based financial institution, which has been undergoing a three-year restructuring under CEO Tidjane Thiam, says its net loss during the quarter shrank to 2.13 billion Swiss francs ($2.28 billion) from 2.62 billion francs a year earlier.

For the year, the bank tallied an income tax expenses of 2.74 billion francs, mostly linked to a "re-assessment of deferred taxes resulting from the U.S. tax reform."