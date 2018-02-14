AP PHOTOS: Highlights of Day 5 at the Winter Olympics

Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov of the Olympic Athletes of Russia perform in the pair figure skating short program in the Gangneung Ice Arena at
Gold medal winner Eric Frenzel, of Germany, is flanked by silver medal winner Akito Watabe, of Japan, left, and bronze medal winner Lukas Klapfer, of
A spectator wears glasses of the Olympic rings at the women's slalom at Yongpyong Alpine Center at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Kore
Shaun White, of the United States, celebrates his gold medal after the men's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeon
Joseph Luke Cecchini of Italy brakes in the finish area during the men's skeleton training at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, We
Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro of Canada perform in the pair figure skating short program in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Oly
Ami Nakamura (23), of Japan, tries to control the puck against North Korea's Jong Su Hyon (27), of the combined Koreas team, as she falls during the s
Eric Frenzel, of Germany, celebrates after winning the the gold medal after the 10km cross-country skiing portion of the nordic combined event at the
Jisoo Kim of South Korea brakes in the finish area during the men's skeleton training at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesd
Shaun White, of the United States, celebrates winning gold after his run during the men's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olym
Ryom Tae Ok and Kim Ju Sik of North Korea perform in the pair figure skating short program in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in G
Spectators arrive for the women's 1,000 meters speedskating race at the Gangneung Oval at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesda
Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana starts his practice run during the men's skeleton training at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday
Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres, of France, perform in the pair figure skating short program in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in
Annika Hocke and Ruben Blommaert of Germany perform in the pair figure skating short program in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in
Kim Kyuen and Chan Alex Kang of South Korea perform in the pair figure skating short program in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — American snowboarder Shaun White won gold with a dazzling halfpipe run, pairs figure skaters turned in dramatic short programs, and defending champion Eric Frenzel of Germany won the gold medal in the Nordic combined normal hill event. Gusty winds also forced the cancellation of more events, pushing back American skier Mikaela Shiffrin's Pyeongchang Olympics debut for yet another day.
Here are some highlights of Day 5 from Associated Press photographers.
___
