AP PHOTOS: Highlights of Day 5 at the Winter Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — American snowboarder Shaun White won gold with a dazzling halfpipe run, pairs figure skaters turned in dramatic short programs, and defending champion Eric Frenzel of Germany won the gold medal in the Nordic combined normal hill event. Gusty winds also forced the cancellation of more events, pushing back American skier Mikaela Shiffrin's Pyeongchang Olympics debut for yet another day.

Here are some highlights of Day 5 from Associated Press photographers.

___

More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org