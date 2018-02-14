China appeals to Trump to avoid disrupting trade

BEIJING (AP) — China has appealed to President Donald Trump to settle trade disputes over steel and aluminum through negotiation after Trump said he would soon decide whether to impose tariffs or quotas.

A foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang, on Wednesday asked Trump to avoid possible disruption to trade and the global economic recovery.

Geng says U.S.-Chinese trade is "mutually beneficial." He says Beijing hopes disputes can be settled "through dialogue and consultation, following the principle of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit."

Trump said Tuesday he is "considering all options" in response to complaints an influx of low-cost Chinese steel and aluminum is threatening American jobs.

Last month, Trump approved higher tariffs on Chinese-made solar cells and washing machines that Washington says are being sold at improperly low prices.