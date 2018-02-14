2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table

|At Pyeongchang, South Korea
|Through 2 of 5 medal events for Feb. 14
|Through 28 of 31 total medal events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|Germany
|6
|2
|2
|10
|Netherlands
|4
|4
|2
|10
|United States
|4
|1
|2
|7
|Norway
|3
|5
|3
|11
|Canada
|3
|4
|3
|10
|France
|2
|1
|2
|5
|Sweden
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Austria
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Italy
|1
|1
|1
|3
|South Korea
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Japan
|0
|3
|2
|5
|OA Russia
|0
|1
|4
|5
|Australia
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Czech Republic
|0
|1
|1
|2
|China
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Slovakia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Switzerland
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Finland
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|1
|1