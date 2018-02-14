  1. Home
2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/14 17:27
At Pyeongchang, South Korea
Through 2 of 5 medal events for Feb. 14
Through 28 of 31 total medal events
Nation G S B Tot
Germany 6 2 2 10
Netherlands 4 4 2 10
United States 4 1 2 7
Norway 3 5 3 11
Canada 3 4 3 10
France 2 1 2 5
Sweden 2 1 0 3
Austria 2 0 1 3
Italy 1 1 1 3
South Korea 1 0 1 2
Japan 0 3 2 5
OA Russia 0 1 4 5
Australia 0 1 1 2
Czech Republic 0 1 1 2
China 0 1 0 1
Slovakia 0 1 0 1
Switzerland 0 1 0 1
Finland 0 0 2 2
Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1