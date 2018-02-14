Fierce wind forces closure of Olympic Park in Gangneung

A volunteer chases down solar film backing that blew off the Coca-Cola building inside Gangneung Olympic Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung
A volunteer gathers plastic chairs blown over by fierce wind at the Gangneung Media Village in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (AP P
Police officers shield their faces from strong winds as they help clear the park of spectators at Gangneung Olympic Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics i
A volunteer gathers plastic chairs blown over by fierce wind at the Gangneung Media Village in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (AP P
Visitors to Gangneung Olympic Park shield themselves from blowing dirt and debris from strong winds as they leave the park at the 2018 Winter Olympics
A vendor chases down solar film that blew off the top of the Coca-Cola building inside Gangneung Olympic Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung
A concession stand worker carries away equipment after strong winds tore apart the food stand at Gangneung Olympic Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in
Volunteer workers at Gangneung Olympic Park shield themselves from blowing dirt and debris from strong winds as they leave the park at the 2018 Winter
A volunteer peeks under its hood while walking against gusty winds at the Olympic Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesda
People look at a concession stand blown by gusty winds at the Olympic Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 14,
Refrigerators are toppled after they were blown over at a concession stand by gusty winds at the Olympic Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung
A woman shields her face and a child from gusty winds that whipped through Gangneung Olympic Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Kore
GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Strong winds have forced the closure of the Olympic Park in Gangneung.
The local Olympic organizing committee announced the closure at about 5 p.m., though they were taking place well before that. Officials began evacuating the Olympic Park at about 3 p.m., with public-address announcements in Korean and English urging spectators to go indoors because of the wind.
As workers disassembled tents that were taking the brunt of the wind, volunteers with bullhorns walked around telling fans to go inside for their safety. Many spectators sought shelter in buildings near the Gangneung Hockey Centre. As of mid-afternoon, general admission to the park was no longer allowed.
Windy conditions in the mountains have already led to the postponement of several events, including Tuesday's women's slalom .
___
More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org