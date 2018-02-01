Taiwan to continue 'Agricultural Ambassador' program for a second year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – After a very successful inaugural year the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA )and the Council of Agriculture (COA) have announced that the “Ag Ambassador” exchange program between Taiwan and Southeast Asian countries will continue for a second year.

The Ag Ambassador program was founded in 2017 as part of the New Southbound Policy of the Tsai Administration to help young professionals and students in the agricultural industry build a network throughout the region to stimulate trade and agriculture.



The program’s results over 2017 have been better than expected, and now the MOFA and COA, encouraged by the program’s success, have agreed to maintain the program for another year, reports Radio Taiwan International (RTI).



A Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Li Xianzhang (李憲章) noted that the program provides young people interested or already working in agriculture with reciprocal opportunities to travel and study abroad and in Taiwan, facilitating trade and stimulating innovation in a mutually beneficial manner for Taiwan and the 18 partner countries targeted by the Southbound Policy, reports RTI.



The Ministry and the COA are currently drafting plans for 30 man teams to be recruited for each of the 18 countries. Though the number of members will be the same as last year, the ratio of civil servants will be higher for the program’s second year.



The groups will be split in half. Half the group will act as host in Taiwan, to an equal number of visiting Ag Ambassadors from their designated country, while the other half visits their group's target country.



For more information on the Ag Ambassador program, check out the official Ag Ambassador webpage (Chinese only).