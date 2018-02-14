  1. Home
Wednesday's Olympic Curling Sums

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/14 16:20
Men
Game 1
Sweden 0 2 0 0 3 2 0 1 0 1 —9
Denmark 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 2 0 —5
Sweden

Team Shots: 77, Team Points: 268, Team Percentage: 87.

Niklas Edin, Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.

Oskar Eriksson, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

Rasmus Wranaa, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

Christoffer Sundgren, Shots: 17, Points: 58, Percentage: 85.

Denmark

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 263, Team Percentage: 83.

Oliver Dupont, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Johnny Frederiksen, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Rasmus Stjerne, Shots: 19, Points: 57, Percentage: 75.

Mikkel Poulsen, Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

Game 2
United States 2 0 3 0 3 0 2 0 1 —1
South Korea 0 2 0 1 0 3 0 1 0 —7
United State

Team Shots: 77, Team Points: 187, Team Percentage: 85.

Tyler George, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

John Landsteiner, Shots: 18, Points: 59, Percentage: 82.

John Shuster, Shots: 19, Points: 62, Percentage: 82.

South Korea

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 265, Team Percentage: 85.

Seong Sehyeon, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

Kim Changmin, Shots: 18, Points: 56, Percentage: 78.

Lee Kibok, Shots: 20, Points: 78, Percentage: 98.

Kim Minchan, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

Game 3
Britain 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 2 0 —6
Switzerland 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 1 0 1 —5
Great Britain

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 286, Team Percentage: 81.

Kyle Smith, Shots: 22, Points: 70, Percentage: 80.

Kyle Waddell, Shots: 22, Points: 72, Percentage: 82.

Thomas Muirhead, Shots: 22, Points: 70, Percentage: 80.

Cameron Smith, Shots: 22, Points: 74, Percentage: 84.

Switzerland

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 286, Team Percentage: 81.

Benoit Schwarz, Shots: 22, Points: 62, Percentage: 70.

Peter de Cruz, Shots: 22, Points: 67, Percentage: 76.

Valentin Tanner, Shots: 22, Points: 77, Percentage: 88.

Claudio Paetz, Shots: 22, Points: 80, Percentage: 91.

Game 4
Italy 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 —3
Canada 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 0 1 —5
Italy

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 251, Team Percentage: 79.

Joel Retornaz, Shots: 20, Points: 57, Percentage: 71.

Simone Gonin, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

Amos Mosaner, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

Daniele Ferrazza, Shots: 19, Points: 62, Percentage: 82.

Canada

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 272, Team Percentage: 85.

Kevin Koe, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

Brent Laing, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

Ben Hebert, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

Marc Kennedy, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

___

Women
Game 1
Great Britain 3 0 2 1 0 0 4 —10
Olympic Athlete from Russia 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 —3
Great Britain

Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 179, Team Percentage: 80.

Vicki Adams, Shots: 14, Points: 45, Percentage: 80.

Anna Sloan, Shots: 14, Points: 44, Percentage: 79.

Lauren Gray, Shots: 14, Points: 46, Percentage: 82.

Eve Muirhead, Shots: 14, Points: 44, Percentage: 79.

Olympic Athlete from Russia

Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 158, Team Percentage: 71.

Galina Arsenkina, Shots: 14, Points: 46, Percentage: 82.

Julia Guzieva, Shots: 14, Points: 46, Percentage: 82.

Victoria Moiseeva, Shots: 14, Points: 28, Percentage: 50.

Uliana Vasileva, Shots: 14, Points: 38, Percentage: 68.

Game 2
Sweden 1 0 2 0 2 2 0 2 —9
Denmark 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 —3
Sweden

Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 216, Team Percentage: 73.

Agnes Knochenhauer, Shots: 16, Points: 53, Percentage: 83.

Anna Hasselborg, Shots: 16, Points: 59, Percentage: 92.

Sofia Mabergs, Shots: 16, Points: 48, Percentage: 80.

Sara McManus, Shots: 16, Points: 56, Percentage: 88.

Denmark

Team Shots: 68, Team Points: 187, Team Percentage: 73.

Julie Hoegh, Shots: 16, Points: 53, Percentage: 83.

Denise Dupont, Shots: 16, Points: 47, Percentage: 73.

Mathilde Halse, Shots: 16, Points: 52, Percentage: 81.

Madeleine Dupont, Shots: 16, Points: 35, Percentage: 55.

Game 3
China 0 2 1 1 0 0 0 3 —7
Switzerland 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 —2
China

Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 210, Team Percentage: 82.

Wang Bingyu, Shots: 16, Points: 51, Percentage: 80.

Ma Jingyi, Shots: 16, Points: 55, Percentage: 86.

Zhou Yan, Shots: 16, Points: 50, Percentage: 78.

Liu Jinli, Shots: 16, Points: 54, Percentage: 84.

Switzerland

Team Shots: 68, Team Points: 174, Team Percentage: 68.

Marlene Albrecht, Shots: 16, Points: 51, Percentage: 80.

Manuela Siegrist, Shots: 16, Points: 38, Percentage: 59.

Silvana Tirinzoni, Shots: 16, Points: 36, Percentage: 56.

Esther Neuenschwander, Shots: 16, Points: 49, Percentage: 77.

Game 4
United States 0 0 0 1 0 3 1 0 0 —5
Japan 2 2 3 0 1 0 0 1 1 —10
United States

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 120, Team Percentage: 75.

Becca Hamilton, Shots: 18, Points: 0, Percentage: 88.

Tabitha Peterson, Shots: 18, Points: 37, Percentage: 51.

Aileen Geving, Shots: 18, Points: 48, Percentage: 67.

Nina Roth, Shots: 18, Points: 35, Percentage: 49.

Japan

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 217, Team Percentage: 75.

Chinami Yoshida, Shots: 18, Points: 62, Percentage: 86.

Yumi Suzuki, Shots: 18, Points: 53, Percentage: 74.

Satsuki Fujisawa, Shots: 18, Points: 49, Percentage: 68.

Yurika Yoshida, Shots: 18, Points: 53, Percentage: 74.

