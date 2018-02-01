  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan healthcare APP shows nearest doctor

Check this health care APP over Lunar New Year if in need of medical assistance 

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/02/14 15:59

New health care APP will be useful year-round. (Image from Unsplash)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Health and Welfare advises those in need of medical assistance over the Lunar New Year to first consult their APP to quickly locate the nearest open clinic.

Around 30 percent of all clinics will have open hours over the holidays, estimates the Ministry.


(Screenshot from healthcare APP) 

A recent update of the healthcare APP, “Quick Healthcare,” (健保快易通), now includes an interactive map with the pinpointed locations of the closest clinics to the users, according to RTI.


(Screenshot from healthcare APP) 

Those in need of emergency services can check the APP to confirm waiting times at different hospitals.


(Screenshot from healthcare APP) 

The Ministry encourages those traveling over the holiday especially, to consult the APP to locate the closest available doctor.


(Screenshot from healthcare APP) 

Patients can also contact the Health Ministry’s hotline directly over the holiday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 0800030598.

The APP is only available in Chinese at this time.
Health care
app
Lunar New Year
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Papua New Guinea kowtows to China days after Taiwan earthquake
2018/02/13 15:13
Not alone anymore! Southern Taiwan's little green man gets a girlfriend
2018/02/13 13:10
New job-seeking visa available in Taiwan 
2018/02/13 10:52
Hong Kong vlogger lists 3 things the world should learn from Taiwan
2018/02/12 17:59
Taiwanese sculptor brings dogs 'to life' for Lunar New Year
2018/02/12 17:01