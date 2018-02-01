Taiwan healthcare APP shows nearest doctor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Health and Welfare advises those in need of medical assistance over the Lunar New Year to first consult their APP to quickly locate the nearest open clinic.

Around 30 percent of all clinics will have open hours over the holidays, estimates the Ministry.



A recent update of the healthcare APP, “Quick Healthcare,” (健保快易通), now includes an interactive map with the pinpointed locations of the closest clinics to the users, according to RTI.



Those in need of emergency services can check the APP to confirm waiting times at different hospitals.



The Ministry encourages those traveling over the holiday especially, to consult the APP to locate the closest available doctor.



Patients can also contact the Health Ministry’s hotline directly over the holiday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 0800030598.

The APP is only available in Chinese at this time.