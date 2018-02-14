Party's over: Raucous Fat Tuesday gives way to solemn Lent

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Mardi Gras party is over in New Orleans.

After days of parades, balls, king cake and costumes, Fat Tuesday has concluded and the city is entering a period of restraint with Lent.

Thousands of people took to the streets Tuesday to mark the last day of the Carnival season. They watched the parades put on by Rex and Zulu as well as the truck parades that roll through the streets afterward.

Rex is the city's oldest parading group. Group members decorated many of their floats this year to commemorate the city's 300th anniversary.

People roamed the French Quarter in fancy costumes often sewn by hand, drinking cocktails and taking pictures of and with the other costumed revelers.

There were people dressed up as glamorous vampires, President Donald Trump and Pac-Man, just to name a few.