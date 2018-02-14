Israel police recommend corruption charges against Netanyahu

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have recommended that Benjamin Netanyahu be indicted on bribery and breach of trust charges in two corruption cases.

The development deals an embarrassing blow to the embattled prime minister and is likely to fuel calls for him to resign.

Following the announcement late on Tuesday, Netanyahu angrily rejected the accusations, which included accepting nearly $300,000 in gifts from two billionaires.

He accused police of being on a witch hunt and vowed to remain in office and even seek re-election.

An ashen-faced Netanyahu said in a televised address: "I will continue to lead the state of Israel responsibly and loyally as long as you, the citizens of Israel, choose me to lead you."