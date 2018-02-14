Slain off-duty Chicago police officer was department veteran

In this Feb. 23, 2016 photo, then Chicago police Capt. Paul Bauer takes part in the arrest of a protester outside an Apple store on Magnificent Mile i
Chicago Fire Department members put up a U.S. flag to fly above Harrison Street before the body of Chicago police Cmdr. Paul Bauer is transported to t
In this Feb. 23, 2016 photo, then Chicago police Capt. Paul Bauer, left, takes part in the arrest of a protester outside an Apple store on Magnificent
Chicago police officers arrive for a news conference at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, regarding Cmdr. Paul Bauer, who was killed earlier in Chicago
A Chicago Police officer speaks a with a pedestrian at the scene where an off-duty officer was shot while assisting a tactical team at a state governm
Police guard the scene where an off-duty officer was shot while assisting a tactical team at a state government office building, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 201
Police guard the crime scene after an off-duty Chicago police officer was shot at the James R. Thompson Center, Feb. 13, 2018. (John J. Kim / Chicago
CHICAGO (AP) — The shooting death of an off-duty police commander near a state government office building gripped parts of downtown Chicago as emergency workers tried to save the department veteran at the scene and officers shackled the suspect.
Cmdr. Paul Bauer was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon after he spotted a man matching the radio description of an armed suspect. Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Bauer "saw the offender and engaged in an armed physical confrontation." Officers had been chasing the man on foot.
The 53-year-old Bauer was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He had been on the Chicago police force 31 years.
A procession of law enforcement vehicles took Bauer's body to the medical examiner's office.
Johnson said officers initially confronted the suspect because he was acting suspiciously. He didn't provide further details.