Tongans face long wait for services to return after cyclone

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Thousands of Tonga residents face a long wait for power and other services to be restored after a cyclone tore through the Pacific nation this week.

More details emerged Wednesday about the damage caused by Cyclone Gita after it hit the main island Monday night just south of the capital, Nuku'alofa. The cyclone destroyed homes, churches and even the nation's historic Parliament House.

There have been no confirmed deaths from the storm, although Tongan police said three people had suffered major injuries and another 30 suffered minor injuries. Police said an officer had been injured while trying to help a family evacuate and remained in stable condition in a local hospital.

Most of the main island remains without power.