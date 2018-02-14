Challenge to federal marijuana laws to be heard in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Army veteran Jose Belen (beh-LEHN') says the horrors of the Iraq War left him with post-traumatic stress disorder.

And the drug that he says helped him deal with the symptoms was one Veterans Affairs doctors couldn't legally prescribe: marijuana.

Now, Belen is one of five plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging federal marijuana laws.

He is set to appear in a New York courtroom on Wednesday for arguments in a lawsuit that claims classifying marijuana as a dangerous drug is irrational and unconstitutional.

The government has filed a motion to dismiss. Government lawyers say there are logical reasons for listing marijuana as a dangerous drug under federal law.