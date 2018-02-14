White House, FBI differ in accounts of investigation of aide

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and the FBI are at odds again, this time over a background investigation for a top aide to President Donald Trump who has left the administration after accusations of domestic abuse.

FBI Director Christopher Wray says the bureau gave the Trump administration information on multiple occasions last year regarding Rob Porter, who has been accused of domestic abuse by his two ex-wives.

The White House has asserted that Porter's background investigation was ongoing and that officials first learned the extent of accusations against him only last week, just before Porter abruptly resigned.

The scandal has already called into question the judgment of senior members of the White House staff. It's also put new stress on the administration's already strained credibility with the public.