NOLA Police: 2 killed, more hurt in Lower 9th Ward shooting

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting just a couple of miles from Mardi Gras activities earlier in the day.

Police spokeswoman Ambria Washington said in a news release Tuesday night that initial reports show there were possibly five people shot, two fatally, at a gas station in the 5100 block of St. Claude Avenue in the Lower 9th Ward. One person died at the scene. A second victim died at a hospital.

The body of the victim who died at the now chaotic crime scene could be seen inside a red Nissan sedan at the La Express gas station about 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) from where revelers gathered for Fat Tuesday celebrations. Police tape surrounded the area as dozens of people looked on.

Washington says no other information was available at this time.