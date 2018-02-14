  1. Home
Wednesday's Olympic Curling Sums

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/14 11:32
Men
Game 1
Sweden 0 2 0 0 3 2 0 1 0 1 —9
Denmark 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 2 0 —5
Sweden

Team Shots: 77, Team Points: 268, Team Percentage: 87.

Niklas Edin, Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.

Oskar Eriksson, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

Rasmus Wranaa, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

Christoffer Sundgren, Shots: 17, Points: 58, Percentage: 85.

Denmark

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 263, Team Percentage: 83.

Oliver Dupont, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Johnny Frederiksen, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Rasmus Stjerne, Shots: 19, Points: 57, Percentage: 75.

Mikkel Poulsen, Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

Game 2
United States 2 0 3 0 3 0 2 0 1 —1
South Korea 0 2 0 1 0 3 0 1 0 —7
United State

Team Shots: 77, Team Points: 187, Team Percentage: 85.

Tyler George, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

John Landsteiner, Shots: 18, Points: 59, Percentage: 82.

John Shuster, Shots: 19, Points: 62, Percentage: 82.

South Korea

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 265, Team Percentage: 85.

Seong Sehyeon, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

Kim Changmin, Shots: 18, Points: 56, Percentage: 78.

Lee Kibok, Shots: 20, Points: 78, Percentage: 98.

Kim Minchan, Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

Game 3
Britain 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 2 0 —6
Switzerland 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 1 0 1 —5
Great Britain

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 286, Team Percentage: 81.

Kyle Smith, Shots: 22, Points: 70, Percentage: 80.

Kyle Waddell, Shots: 22, Points: 72, Percentage: 82.

Thomas Muirhead, Shots: 22, Points: 70, Percentage: 80.

Cameron Smith, Shots: 22, Points: 74, Percentage: 84.

Switzerland

Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 286, Team Percentage: 81.

Benoit Schwarz, Shots: 22, Points: 62, Percentage: 70.

Peter de Cruz, Shots: 22, Points: 67, Percentage: 76.

Valentin Tanner, Shots: 22, Points: 77, Percentage: 88.

Claudio Paetz, Shots: 22, Points: 80, Percentage: 91.

Game 4
Italy 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 —3
Canada 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 0 1 —5
Italy

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 251, Team Percentage: 79.

Joel Retornaz, Shots: 20, Points: 57, Percentage: 71.

Simone Gonin, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

Amos Mosaner, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

Daniele Ferrazza, Shots: 19, Points: 62, Percentage: 82.

Canada

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 272, Team Percentage: 85.

Kevin Koe, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

Brent Laing, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

Ben Hebert, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

Marc Kennedy, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

