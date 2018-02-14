Kings acquire defenseman Dion Phaneuf in trade with Senators

The Los Angeles Kings have acquired veteran defenseman Dion Phaneuf from the Ottawa Senators.

Phaneuf and forward Nate Thompson go to Los Angeles, which sent forwards Marian Gaborik and Nick Shore to Ottawa. The teams announced the trade Tuesday night after the Senators' loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The deal gives the Kings more depth on the blue line as they assume the final three-plus years of Phaneuf's contract, though the Senators are retaining 25 percent of his salary and salary-cap hit. The 32-year-old Phaneuf has 16 points in 52 games this season and 478 in 954 games during his 13-year NHL career.

Phaneuf was traded again almost exactly two years after the Senators got him from the Toronto Maple Leafs. In trading Phaneuf and his $7 million cap hit, Ottawa saves money even as it takes on the 35-year-old Gaborik's contract, which has about $11 million left on it over the next three years.

___

