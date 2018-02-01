Loquat harvest in Taitung delayed by cold

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two significant cold snaps this year have pushed Taitung’s loquat harvest back.

Generally, the loquats in Taitung are the first to be harvested around the island, typically in early February. However, as of mid-February this year very few are ready for picking, reported Liberty Times.

Taitung Area Farmer's Association member Yang Chao-hsin (楊招信) said that harvest season typically lasts from the beginning of February through the end of March.

Typhoon Nepartak inflicted heavy losses on the community in 2016 and since loquat production has decreased by 30 percent.

The loquat trees regained strength over the last year however due to a more mild typhoon season.

Yang predicts that output will double this year and expects Taitung's loquats to be on the market by the end of February.