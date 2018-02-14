|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|57
|38
|16
|3
|79
|204
|154
|19-5-1
|19-11-2
|9-5-1
|Boston
|55
|35
|12
|8
|78
|185
|133
|19-7-4
|16-5-4
|12-2-2
|Toronto
|58
|34
|19
|5
|73
|192
|162
|18-8-2
|16-11-3
|8-5-1
|Washington
|55
|32
|17
|6
|70
|173
|161
|20-8-2
|12-9-4
|11-5-3
|Pittsburgh
|58
|32
|22
|4
|68
|182
|174
|21-7-1
|11-15-3
|11-5-0
|Philadelphia
|57
|28
|19
|10
|66
|169
|167
|14-9-6
|14-10-4
|6-4-5
|New Jersey
|56
|28
|20
|8
|64
|168
|174
|15-10-3
|13-10-5
|8-7-1
|Carolina
|57
|27
|21
|9
|63
|158
|169
|15-9-5
|12-12-4
|6-5-4
|Columbus
|56
|29
|23
|4
|62
|151
|156
|17-10-1
|12-13-3
|10-8-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|58
|27
|25
|6
|60
|194
|214
|15-10-4
|12-15-2
|8-8-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|56
|27
|24
|5
|59
|164
|172
|18-10-3
|9-14-2
|7-6-3
|Detroit
|55
|23
|23
|9
|55
|149
|166
|12-11-7
|11-12-2
|6-11-2
|Florida
|53
|24
|23
|6
|54
|154
|172
|13-9-3
|11-14-3
|8-4-1
|Montreal
|55
|22
|26
|7
|51
|144
|172
|14-10-6
|8-16-1
|10-6-2
|Ottawa
|55
|19
|27
|9
|47
|147
|194
|12-11-5
|7-16-4
|5-10-3
|Buffalo
|57
|17
|30
|10
|44
|137
|188
|8-16-4
|9-14-6
|5-6-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|55
|36
|15
|4
|76
|187
|152
|19-4-2
|17-11-2
|13-1-1
|Nashville
|54
|33
|12
|9
|75
|169
|140
|18-5-3
|15-7-6
|10-4-2
|Winnipeg
|56
|32
|15
|9
|73
|179
|151
|20-5-2
|12-10-7
|8-6-2
|St. Louis
|58
|34
|21
|3
|71
|167
|147
|19-12-0
|15-9-3
|9-5-1
|Dallas
|57
|33
|20
|4
|70
|175
|151
|20-9-1
|13-11-3
|9-10-0
|San Jose
|56
|30
|18
|8
|68
|165
|156
|15-8-3
|15-10-5
|14-3-3
|Minnesota
|55
|30
|19
|6
|66
|165
|156
|19-4-5
|11-15-1
|10-9-0
|Calgary
|57
|29
|20
|8
|66
|161
|164
|13-13-3
|16-7-5
|8-6-3
|Los Angeles
|56
|30
|21
|5
|65
|162
|140
|14-9-3
|16-12-2
|8-9-3
|Anaheim
|58
|27
|20
|11
|65
|161
|166
|15-9-4
|12-11-7
|9-5-6
|Colorado
|55
|30
|21
|4
|64
|174
|163
|19-7-1
|11-14-3
|7-8-1
|Chicago
|56
|24
|24
|8
|56
|158
|161
|12-12-3
|12-12-5
|6-9-2
|Edmonton
|55
|23
|28
|4
|50
|157
|184
|12-14-2
|11-14-2
|10-5-0
|Vancouver
|56
|22
|28
|6
|50
|147
|180
|10-14-3
|12-14-3
|5-9-1
|Arizona
|56
|14
|32
|10
|38
|135
|194
|7-16-4
|7-16-6
|1-8-5
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Monday's Games
Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3
Florida 7, Edmonton 5
Arizona 6, Chicago 1
|Tuesday's Games
Carolina 7, Los Angeles 3
Columbus 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Pittsburgh 6, Ottawa 3
Buffalo 5, Tampa Bay 3
Boston 5, Calgary 2
New Jersey 5, Philadelphia 4, SO
Detroit 2, Anaheim 1
St. Louis at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.