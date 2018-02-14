All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 57 38 16 3 79 204 154 Boston 55 35 12 8 78 185 133 Toronto 58 34 19 5 73 192 162 Washington 55 32 17 6 70 173 161 Pittsburgh 58 32 22 4 68 182 174 Philadelphia 57 28 19 10 66 169 167 New Jersey 56 28 20 8 64 168 174 Carolina 57 27 21 9 63 158 169 Columbus 56 29 23 4 62 151 156 N.Y. Islanders 58 27 25 6 60 194 214 N.Y. Rangers 56 27 24 5 59 164 172 Detroit 55 23 23 9 55 149 166 Florida 53 24 23 6 54 154 172 Montreal 55 22 26 7 51 144 172 Ottawa 55 19 27 9 47 147 194 Buffalo 57 17 30 10 44 137 188 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 55 36 15 4 76 187 152 Nashville 54 33 12 9 75 169 140 Winnipeg 56 32 15 9 73 179 151 St. Louis 58 34 21 3 71 167 147 Dallas 57 33 20 4 70 175 151 San Jose 56 30 18 8 68 165 156 Minnesota 55 30 19 6 66 165 156 Calgary 57 29 20 8 66 161 164 Los Angeles 56 30 21 5 65 162 140 Anaheim 58 27 20 11 65 161 166 Colorado 55 30 21 4 64 174 163 Chicago 56 24 24 8 56 158 161 Edmonton 55 23 28 4 50 157 184 Vancouver 56 22 28 6 50 147 180 Arizona 56 14 32 10 38 135 194

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3

Florida 7, Edmonton 5

Arizona 6, Chicago 1

Tuesday's Games

Carolina 7, Los Angeles 3

Columbus 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Pittsburgh 6, Ottawa 3

Buffalo 5, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 5, Calgary 2

New Jersey 5, Philadelphia 4, SO

Anaheim at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.