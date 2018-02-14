All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 56 38 15 3 79 201 149 19-5-1 19-10-2 9-4-1 Boston 54 34 12 8 76 180 131 18-7-4 16-5-4 12-2-2 Toronto 58 34 19 5 73 192 162 18-8-2 16-11-3 8-5-1 Washington 55 32 17 6 70 173 161 20-8-2 12-9-4 11-5-3 Pittsburgh 57 31 22 4 66 176 171 20-7-1 11-15-3 11-5-0 Philadelphia 56 28 19 9 65 165 162 14-9-5 14-10-4 6-4-4 Carolina 57 27 21 9 63 158 169 15-9-5 12-12-4 6-5-4 New Jersey 55 27 20 8 62 163 170 15-10-3 12-10-5 7-7-1 Columbus 56 29 23 4 62 151 156 17-10-1 12-13-3 10-8-2 N.Y. Islanders 58 27 25 6 60 194 214 15-10-4 12-15-2 8-8-1 N.Y. Rangers 56 27 24 5 59 164 172 18-10-3 9-14-2 7-6-3 Florida 53 24 23 6 54 154 172 13-9-3 11-14-3 8-4-1 Detroit 54 22 23 9 53 147 165 11-11-7 11-12-2 6-11-2 Montreal 55 22 26 7 51 144 172 14-10-6 8-16-1 10-6-2 Ottawa 54 19 26 9 47 144 188 12-11-5 7-15-4 5-10-3 Buffalo 56 16 30 10 42 132 185 7-16-4 9-14-6 4-6-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 55 36 15 4 76 187 152 19-4-2 17-11-2 13-1-1 Nashville 54 33 12 9 75 169 140 18-5-3 15-7-6 10-4-2 Winnipeg 56 32 15 9 73 179 151 20-5-2 12-10-7 8-6-2 St. Louis 58 34 21 3 71 167 147 19-12-0 15-9-3 9-5-1 Dallas 57 33 20 4 70 175 151 20-9-1 13-11-3 9-10-0 San Jose 56 30 18 8 68 165 156 15-8-3 15-10-5 14-3-3 Minnesota 55 30 19 6 66 165 156 19-4-5 11-15-1 10-9-0 Calgary 56 29 19 8 66 159 159 13-13-3 16-6-5 8-6-3 Los Angeles 56 30 21 5 65 162 140 14-9-3 16-12-2 8-9-3 Anaheim 57 27 19 11 65 160 164 15-9-4 12-10-7 9-5-6 Colorado 55 30 21 4 64 174 163 19-7-1 11-14-3 7-8-1 Chicago 56 24 24 8 56 158 161 12-12-3 12-12-5 6-9-2 Edmonton 55 23 28 4 50 157 184 12-14-2 11-14-2 10-5-0 Vancouver 56 22 28 6 50 147 180 10-14-3 12-14-3 5-9-1 Arizona 56 14 32 10 38 135 194 7-16-4 7-16-6 1-8-5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3

Florida 7, Edmonton 5

Arizona 6, Chicago 1

Tuesday's Games

Carolina 7, Los Angeles 3

Columbus 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.