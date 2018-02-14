'So proud': Parents' views on joint Korea hockey team evolve

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Parents of players for the Koreas' joint women's hockey team say they're very proud of their daughters for making history in inter-Korean relations.

The parents of two South Korean players at the hockey team say they initially opposed the team's formation. They worried it would deprive their daughters of playing time.

But they're changing their minds after the team emerged as one of the hottest newsmakers at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Team Korea suffered two consecutive 8-0 defeats against Switzerland and Sweden in the preliminary round matches. International media cared more about the historic significance of the team rather than scores.

Woo hee-jun, mother of substitute goalie Han Dohee, says she's "so proud" of her daughter even though Han didn't appear in either of the games.