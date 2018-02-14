|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|40
|16
|.714
|—
|Boston
|40
|18
|.690
|1
|Philadelphia
|29
|25
|.537
|10
|New York
|23
|35
|.397
|18
|Brooklyn
|19
|39
|.328
|22
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|32
|24
|.571
|—
|Miami
|30
|27
|.526
|2½
|Charlotte
|23
|33
|.411
|9
|Orlando
|18
|38
|.321
|14
|Atlanta
|18
|39
|.316
|14½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|33
|22
|.600
|—
|Milwaukee
|31
|24
|.564
|2
|Indiana
|32
|25
|.561
|2
|Detroit
|27
|29
|.482
|6½
|Chicago
|20
|36
|.357
|13½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|42
|13
|.764
|—
|San Antonio
|35
|23
|.603
|8½
|New Orleans
|30
|26
|.536
|12½
|Memphis
|18
|37
|.327
|24
|Dallas
|18
|39
|.316
|25
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|35
|24
|.593
|—
|Oklahoma City
|32
|25
|.561
|2
|Portland
|31
|26
|.544
|3
|Denver
|30
|26
|.536
|3½
|Utah
|29
|28
|.509
|5
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|44
|13
|.772
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|29
|26
|.527
|14
|L.A. Lakers
|23
|32
|.418
|20
|Sacramento
|17
|38
|.309
|26
|Phoenix
|18
|40
|.310
|26½
___
|Monday's Games
New Orleans 118, Detroit 103
Philadelphia 108, New York 92
L.A. Clippers 114, Brooklyn 101
Chicago 105, Orlando 101
Utah 101, San Antonio 99
Golden State 129, Phoenix 83
|Tuesday's Games
Toronto 115, Miami 112
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Denver, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Boston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Utah, 9 p.m.
Golden State at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Denver at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Team World vs. Team USA at Los Angeles, Calif., 9 p.m.