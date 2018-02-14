Atlanta-bound Delta jet makes emergency landing in Nigeria

ATLANTA (AP) — An engine issue forced an Atlanta-bound plane to turn back and make an emergency landing in Lagos, Nigeria.

Delta Airlines says Flight 55 from Lagos to Atlanta, which took off around 10:50 p.m. local time Tuesday, returned to Lagos International Airport less than an hour later.

The airline, in a statement, said the A330-200 had an issue with one of its two engines. Delta says the flight landed safely and passengers were evacuated onto the runway down emergency slides. Airport fire authorities met the aircraft on its return, according to the airline.

Delta says five passengers reported non-critical injuries during the evacuation, but the statement didn't elaborate.

The airline says it was providing hotel rooms for the passengers and would rebook them on another Delta flight Wednesday afternoon.