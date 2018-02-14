Australian deputy prime minister under pressure to resign

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia's deputy prime minister is under mounting pressure to resign as his party's leader over revelations that he and a former staffer are expecting a baby.

Newspapers revealed last week that Barnaby Joyce and his former media adviser Vikki Campion are expecting a son in April. The scandal has angered many within Joyce's conservative, rural-based Nationals party.

Nationals lawmaker Ken O'Dowd says he expects a party delegation will confront Joyce on Wednesday or Thursday to consider his position.

O'Dowd says if Joyce resigns, the party will find a "good leader."

But senior Nationals lawmaker David Littleproud says most of the party still supports Joyce's leadership.

Joyce revealed in December that he has separated from his wife. He has kept tight-lipped about his relationship with Campion, describing it as private.