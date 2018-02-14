Verdasco, Monfils advance in Argentina Open

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Fernando Verdasco and Gael Monfils won their first-round matches in the Argentina Open on Tuesday, and Australian Open semifinalist Kyle Edmund withdrew from the tournament due to illness.

The eighth-seeded Verdasco advanced on clay in Buenos Aires with a 6-2, 7-5 victory against Thiago Monteiro of Brazil and next plays Guido Pella of Argentina.

Monfils beat Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas 6-1, 6-4. The Frenchman faces Dusan Lajovic of Serbia in the next round.

Edmund withdrew from his scheduled match against Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena because of a throat infection.

Top-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria plays Wednesday.