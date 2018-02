Nielsen's top programs for Feb. 5-11

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Feb. 5-11. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, NBC, 27.84 million,

2. Winter Olympics (Sunday), NBC, 22.68 million.

3. Winter Olympics (Saturday), NBC, 21.4 million.

4. Winter Olympics (Thursday), NBC, 16 million.

5. "NCIS," CBS, 13.9 million.

6. "Bull," CBS, 10.9 million.

7. "This Is Us," NBC, 10.14 million.

8. "The Good Doctor," ABC, 9.64 million.

9. NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 8.39 million.

10. "Ellen's Game of Games," NBC, 7.7 million.

11. "60 Minutes," CBS, 7.61 million.

12. "Chicago Med," NBC, 7.36 million.

13. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 7.32 million.

14. "Big Brother" (Wednesday), CBS, 7.28 million.

15. "Chicago P.D.," NBC, 7.25 million.

16. "Kevin Can Wait," CBS, 6.96 million.

17. "The Bachelor," ABC, 6.8 million.

18. "Wall," NBC, 6.75 million.

19. "Law & Order: SVU," NBC, 6.642 million.

20. "911," Fox, 6.64 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox News Channel is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.