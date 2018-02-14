Olympics, 'This Is Us' give NBC golden ratings victory

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Olympic thrills and the aftermath of a patriarch's death on "This Is Us" combined to give NBC a golden ratings victory.

NBC's total viewership last week topped that of the other three major broadcasters combined by 27 percent, the biggest network regular-season gap since Nielsen's electronic "people meters" began measuring ratings.

That comes with an asterisk: It's not measured against weeks that included Super Bowls and a full seven nights of Olympics, NBC said.

The first four nights of the Winter Olympics, the episode of "This Is Us" following the loss of beloved dad Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia), and the lighthearted "Ellen's Game of Games" helped power NBC's win.