New IMAX movie 'America's Musical Journey' stars Aloe Blacc

NEW YORK (AP) — An IMAX movie premiering this week aims to show America's musical heritage to the world.

"America's Musical Journey" is narrated by Morgan Freeman and stars singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc as he explores cities like New Orleans, Memphis, Detroit and Miami.

Along the way, Blacc learns about music history and different genres, from gospel to country to Latin.

The movie is a project of Brand USA, the agency that promotes U.S. tourism.

Fewer international travelers are vacationing in the United States, and Brand USA hopes the film will inspire trips to the U.S. to experience authentic destinations featured in the movie.

At a screening in New York on Tuesday, Blacc noted that music is one of America's "biggest exports" and "something that makes us unique."