New Zealand vs. England T20 tri-series scoreboard

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard on Tuesday from the tri-series Twenty20 cricket international between New Zealand and England at the Wellington Regional Stadium:

England won the toss New Zealand

Martin Guptill c Plunkett b Rashid 65

Colin Munro c Billings b Wood 11

Kane Williamson b Jordan 72

Colin de Grandhomme c Jordan b Rashid 0

Mark Chapman c Billings b Wood 20

Ross Taylor not out 1

Tim Siefert not out 14

Extras (1b, 5lb, 7w) 13

TOTAL (for five wickets) 196

Overs: 20. Batting time: 99 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-38, 2-121, 3-121, 4-169, 5-181.

Did not bat: Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi.

Bowling: 4-0-36-0, Mark Wood 4-0-51-2 (3w), Chris Jordan 4-0-34-1 (2w), Liam Plunkett 4-0-33-0 (2w), Adil Rashid 4-0-36-2.

England

Jason Roy c Boult b Southee 8

Alex Hales c de Grandhomme b Sodhi 47

Dawid Malan c Boult b Santner 59

James Vince run out 10

Jos Buttler c Southee b Sodhi 2

Sam Billings c Sodhi b Santner 12

David Willey run out 21

Chris Jordan b Boult 6

Liam Plunkett b Boult 0

Adil Rashid not out 8

Mark Wood not out 5

Extras (2b, 2lb, 2w) 6

TOTAL (for nine wickets) 184

Overs: 20. Batting time: 91 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-79, 3-95, 4-109, 5-129, 6-158, 7-168, 8-168, 9-172.

Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-46-2, Mitchell Santner 4-0-29-2 (1w), Tim Southee 4-0-30-1 (1w), Ish Sodhi 4-0-49-2, Colin Munro 2-0-11-0, Colin de Grandhomme 2-0-15-0.

Result: New Zealand won by 12 runs.

Umpires: Wayne Knights and Shaun Haig, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Paul Wilson, Australia. Match referee: Javagal Srinath, India.