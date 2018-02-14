New Zealand vs. England T20 tri-series scoreboard

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard on Tuesday from the tri-series Twenty20 cricket international between New Zealand and England at the Wellington Regional Stadium:
|England won the toss
|New Zealand
Martin Guptill c Plunkett b Rashid 65
Colin Munro c Billings b Wood 11
Kane Williamson b Jordan 72
Colin de Grandhomme c Jordan b Rashid 0
Mark Chapman c Billings b Wood 20
Ross Taylor not out 1
Tim Siefert not out 14
Extras (1b, 5lb, 7w) 13
TOTAL (for five wickets) 196
Overs: 20. Batting time: 99 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-38, 2-121, 3-121, 4-169, 5-181.
Did not bat: Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi.
Bowling: 4-0-36-0, Mark Wood 4-0-51-2 (3w), Chris Jordan 4-0-34-1 (2w), Liam Plunkett 4-0-33-0 (2w), Adil Rashid 4-0-36-2.
|England
Jason Roy c Boult b Southee 8
Alex Hales c de Grandhomme b Sodhi 47
Dawid Malan c Boult b Santner 59
James Vince run out 10
Jos Buttler c Southee b Sodhi 2
Sam Billings c Sodhi b Santner 12
David Willey run out 21
Chris Jordan b Boult 6
Liam Plunkett b Boult 0
Adil Rashid not out 8
Mark Wood not out 5
Extras (2b, 2lb, 2w) 6
TOTAL (for nine wickets) 184
Overs: 20. Batting time: 91 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-79, 3-95, 4-109, 5-129, 6-158, 7-168, 8-168, 9-172.
Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-46-2, Mitchell Santner 4-0-29-2 (1w), Tim Southee 4-0-30-1 (1w), Ish Sodhi 4-0-49-2, Colin Munro 2-0-11-0, Colin de Grandhomme 2-0-15-0.
Result: New Zealand won by 12 runs.
Umpires: Wayne Knights and Shaun Haig, New Zealand.
TV umpire: Paul Wilson, Australia. Match referee: Javagal Srinath, India.