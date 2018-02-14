The Latest: GOP warns court over drawing US House districts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on the Pennsylvania congressional redistricting case (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Republicans are threatening a federal lawsuit and say Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf didn't offer solutions when he rejected their proposal to replace the GOP-drawn of map of Pennsylvania's congressional districts struck down in a gerrymandering case.

The state Senate's Republican majority leader, Jake Corman, also warned Tuesday that the state Supreme Court will create a constitutional crisis if it imposes new boundaries.

Corman says the U.S. Constitution gives lawmakers the power to draw congressional boundaries. But Corman says there's no time under the court's deadlines for Pennsylvania's Legislature to pass a new map.

Wolf rejected Friday's GOP proposal, saying it still contains unconstitutionally partisan tactics. His office says he's willing to work with lawmakers to submit a consensus map by Monday's deadline set by the high court to impose new boundaries for Pennsylvania's 18 districts.

___

11:45 a.m.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is rejecting a Republican-drawn map of Pennsylvania's congressional districts to replace the GOP-drawn map struck down in a gerrymandering case, leaving him to make a different recommendation to the state's high court.

Wolf's move Tuesday comes six days before the Democratic-majority state Supreme Court says it'll impose new boundaries for Pennsylvania's 18 congressional districts.

Wolf says the Republicans' latest plan still contains unconstitutionally partisan tactics that favor Republicans. Wolf hasn't released a proposed map, and justices could consider proposals from lawmakers and other parties to the gerrymandering case.

The court threw out Pennsylvania's GOP-drawn congressional map last month, saying it violated the state constitution.

A redrawn map of Pennsylvania districts could boost Democrats nationally in their quest to take control of the U.S. House.