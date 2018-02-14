  1. Home
Trump considering 'all options' on steel, aluminum cases

By KEN THOMAS , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/14 02:34

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is looking for advice from a range of lawmakers as he considers whether to impose trade sanctions on aluminum and steel imports.

The president is meeting at the White House with nearly 20 lawmakers, including a number of senators representing Rust Belt states like Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan.

Trump says the administration is "considering all options" but he's considering issuing "tariffs and/or quotas."

The administration has been weighing whether to slap tariffs on aluminum and steel imports by arguing they pose a threat to national security. But some opponents warn that countries like China could retaliate and create a trade war.

The president says he wants to "keep prices down but I also want to make sure that we have a steel industry and an aluminum industry."