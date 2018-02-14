Blaze destroys much of historic market in Haitian capital

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A late-night blaze has ravaged the principal market in Haiti's capital even as the streets nearby were crowded with Carnival celebrants.

Police said Tuesday they are still trying to determine the cause of the blaze at the Iron Market, and said they were not aware of any deaths or injuries.

The historic downtown structure houses hundreds of market stalls and has been a landmark since it was opened in 1891. It also suffered a devastating fire in 2008 and was nearly destroyed in the 2010 earthquake. But it was rebuilt and reinaugurated in 2011.