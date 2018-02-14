UN official: Conditions aren't right for Rohingyas to return

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. refugee chief is warning that conditions aren't right for Rohingya Muslims to voluntarily return to Myanmar because its government hasn't addressed their exclusion, denial of rights and lack of citizenship.

Filippo Grandi also warned the Security Council Tuesday that another "major new emergency looms" with the arrival of the monsoon season in March.

Over 100,000 refugees in Bangladesh are living in areas prone to flooding or landslides, many needing urgent relocation, he said.

Grandi said in a video briefing that more than 688,000 Rohingyas have fled violence and destruction since August, including over 1,500 this month.

He said it's time to end "this repeated devastating cycle of violence, displacement and statelessness."

While Myanmar's government is responsible, Grandi said, "international engagement and support are key to making it happen."